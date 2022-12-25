Paul Heckingbottom has delivered a heartwarming Christmas message to Sheffield United’s supporters, and identified the best possible present they could give his staff and players.

As his side began finalising their preparations for tomorrow’s match against Coventry City, Heckingbottom was asked by The Star if he wanted to say anything to the fans who have followed United’s climb to second in the Championship.

He replied: “Enjoy yourselves and remember the influence that you can have on games. If I’ve got one thing to say it would be that: Look at how they have changed the course of some of our ones.

“Our one to them, it’s obvious what that is. But if they could give a Christmas present to us, the staff and the players, then it would be to keep up that backing. Home and away, like the other night (at Wigan) when all I could hear was ‘United’. That’s what I’d like to say to the people.”

United moved five points clear of third placed Blackburn Rovers - and to within three of leaders Burnley - when they triumphed 2-1 at the DW Stadium. City are eighth after beating West Bromwich Albion in midweek; a match Heckingbottom attended on a fact-finding mission.

“Enjoy being a part of it,” Heckingbottom continued. “We’re not entitled to anything, not even results and it’s all about hard work - that’s the environment we have created here. You have to work hard, everyone, to make what we want to happen happen.”

United have won six of their last seven outings, with neighbours Rotherham inflicting their only defeat since the draw with Norwich City. After facing the visitors from Warwickshire, United then travel to Blackpool before facing Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on January 2nd.

“When things aren’t going well, then help us,” Heckingbottom added. “It’s the fans’ club, they are the most important people. We’ll give everything for them but they (the supporters) are such a big part of what we’re trying to do as well. A huge part. Bigger than they realise. They can make such a huge difference, even in those moments when things aren’t going well.”

Paul Heckingbottom has delivered his Christmas message to Sheffield United's fans: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United face Coventry City at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

