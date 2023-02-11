Composure is a key attribute against Swansea City, Paul Heckingbottom had warned his players beforehand.

Sheffield United displayed both that and the ability to follow their manager’s game plan to the letter en route to a victory which saw them maintain their 10 point advantage over third-placed Middlesbrough, who visit Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Although Sander Berge and Jack Robinson scored the goals which effectively decided this contest, the foundations of United’s latest win were laid in the video analysis suite of their training complex earlier in the week. City did what City do, incessantly exchanging short passes in an apparent attempt to increase their possession percentage. And United, before seizing the momentum following Berge’s opener, simply tracked their runs and waited for a mistake. The result was a triumph for patience, perseverance and perfectly executed strategic thinking; something Heckingbottom noted aftwards, having seen substitute Oli McBurnie net against his former club late on.

“We knew what problems they would pose,” he said. “We bought into what we had to do and, in the end, it turned out to be a really good performance.”

City successfully sucked the life out of the contest during the opening exchanges, probing with patience and sometimes precision - such as when Joel Piroe forced Wes Foderingham to parry his shot clear at the near post. Gradually, however, United began to apply some pressure. Captain Billy Sharp, thrust into action again to help protect McBurnie’s calf injury, produced an exquisite touch to cushion the ball into Oliver Norwood’s path but the midfielder’s effort was blocked.

Still, it wasn’t until midway through the opening period that United were able to resuscitate the contest when Berge scored for the sixth time since August. It was an effort born out of tenacity and, at the end, perfection with Jayden Bogle, Iliman Ndiaye and then James McAtee foraging possession towards the Norwegian who found the bottom corner with an expertly flighted shot.

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United celebrates his goal against Swansea City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We were playing our way in nicely, then a moment of quality completely changes the dynamic.” Russell Martin, the City manager, said. “We were playing against the best game-managers in the league.”

Despite turning 37 earlier this month, Sharp continues to justify his prominence within a squad which is now unbeaten in its last 13 outings. A bundle of energy, he saw an attempt scrambled clear soon after Berge’s intervention as United looked to tighten their grip on the contest. They did on the stroke of half-time, with Robinson lashing home after Norwood’s set-piece had rebounded back off the woodwork.

City demonstrated a cynical as well as aesthetic streak as the afternoon wore on, exaggerating injuries to disrupt the rhythm of the match.

Sander Berge was also on target for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Foderingham was called into action when Oli Cooper darted into the penalty area. But only the post prevented United from extending their advantage late on, when Robinson saw a first-time strike hit the post and John Egan’s header from a corner was clawed away by Andy Fisher.

McBurnie, on target for the 11th time, converted from close-range against his former club when Ben Osborn’s shot was deflected into his path.

“The fact Wes had so little to do, that’s a credit to the outfield players being so aggressive,” Heckingbottom said. “We try and be prepared for what people throw at us.”

Billy Sharp in action against former Sheffield United player Kyle Naughton, now of Swansea City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Lowe (Fleck 90), Bogle (Basham 90), Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Norwood, Berge, McAtee (Osborn 72), Sharp © (McBurnie 72), Ndiaye. Not used: Davies, Coulibaly, Clark.

Swansea City: Fisher, Manning, Fulton (Allen 88), Cabango, Grimes ©, Ntcham (Cundle 63), Piroe, Cullen (Whittaker 55), Wood, Naughton, Cooper. Not used: Webb, Darling, Walsh, Sorinola.

Referee: Matthew Donahue (Greater Manchester).

