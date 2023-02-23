Paul Heckingbottom has broadly welcomed the decision to create an independent regulator for English football following a fan-led review.

The Sheffield United manager, whose club is operating under a transfer embargo and subject to a takeover attempt by Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, admitted he understands the thinking behind the move which was confirmed by government officials yesterday.

Although he backed the move in principle when asked to comment by The Star, Heckingbottom acknowledged he required “more time” to consider the implications of a change which essentially dilutes the power of governing bodies such as the Premier League and the English Football League.

The Government has announced plans for an independent regulator to oversee football: USTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“By and large, I think it’s a good thing,” Heckingbottom said. “There’s things within it, the process, that have been mentioned I agree with. It’s good, from my perspective, to make sure that more people, especially the supporters, have a voice and that they feel they are more of a part of what goes on in the game.”

But speaking before the full paper, outlining the extent of the IR’s powers was published, Heckingbottom added: “As with anything like this, you always need to see the details and then think about what the result of what’s going to happen might be. There will be an effect, of course there will be otherwise there’s nothing to be gained from doing it. And you have to see if it has teeth. Real teeth.”

One of the IR’s main powers - the imposition of a stricter owners and directors test - is particularly pertinent to United given events off the pitch at Bramall Lane. Mmobuosi’s attempt to purchase Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s shareholding was complicated earlier this month when the EFL announced it still has unanswered “queries” about aspects of the paperwork he has submitted, meaning the proposed deal will not be approved until those are addressed.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Mmobuosi’s company Tingo Foods, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of American company MICT, recently announced it has struck a deal with Evtec Energy to provide power for a new processing plant in Delta State, which officials say will be completed next year. But numerous concerns have been raised about Mmobuosi’s suitability to assume control of United, particularly following reports relating to an outstanding County Court Judgement and other legal and corporate issues. Earlier this morning, MICT’s share price in the States remained below the $1 mark although Mmobuosi has stated, during interviews with former England defender Rio Ferdinand and also CNN, that he is personally funding his bid to acquire United. Ferdinand previously backed a failed attempt by PAI Capital to buy West Ham. Chris Cleverley, one of Mmobuosi’s associates, was linked to the private equity firm at the time.

With United second in the Championship table and four points ahead of third placed Middlesbrough, Heckingbottom has refused to be drawn into the debate surrounding his employers’ business dealings or comment on the financial difficulties which saw them banned from signing new players until a number of debts are settled. Instead, the 45-year-old is preferring to focus on trying to steer United back into the top-flight and Saturday’s game against Watford.