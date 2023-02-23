“I was fortunate enough to meet John quite a few times and we always had a conversation about what he said. It meant a lot to me, coming from someone like him. So I wanted him to know that.”

Motson, who worked on the Sheffield Morning Telegraph at the beginning of a career which later saw him become the voice of BBC football, passed away peacefully in his sleep, his family announced in a statement. News of the journalist’s death provoked a flood of tributes from former colleagues and ex-professionals alike, including Gary Lineker, Clive Tyldesley and Jamie Carragher. Currie, who won 17 England caps as well as making nearly 400 appearances for United after joining them from Watford in 1968, added his voice to the chorus of approval for Motson’s skills, saying: “For me, he was the best. What John didn’t know about the game genuinely wasn’t worth knowing and he always had every single statistic you could ever need at his fingertips. It really saddened me to hear he’s left us and my thoughts go out to his family and friends.”