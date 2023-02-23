Motson’s words, uttered 48 years before his death yesterday, also ensured Currie’s trademark finesse would continue to be appreciated by future generations - with numerous references to it still peppered across YouTube.
“Not so long back, someone gave me a little trophy with that phrase inscribed on it,” Currie told The Star, as he paid homage to Motson who was 77-years-old. “That shows it stood the test of time, and the power of words.
“I was fortunate enough to meet John quite a few times and we always had a conversation about what he said. It meant a lot to me, coming from someone like him. So I wanted him to know that.”
“That trophy, it also showed that when John spoke people listened,” Currie added. “And showed their respect for him.”
Motson, who worked on the Sheffield Morning Telegraph at the beginning of a career which later saw him become the voice of BBC football, passed away peacefully in his sleep, his family announced in a statement. News of the journalist’s death provoked a flood of tributes from former colleagues and ex-professionals alike, including Gary Lineker, Clive Tyldesley and Jamie Carragher. Currie, who won 17 England caps as well as making nearly 400 appearances for United after joining them from Watford in 1968, added his voice to the chorus of approval for Motson’s skills, saying: “For me, he was the best. What John didn’t know about the game genuinely wasn’t worth knowing and he always had every single statistic you could ever need at his fingertips. It really saddened me to hear he’s left us and my thoughts go out to his family and friends.”
“He was great behind the microphone,” Currie added. “But he was also, even more importantly, a lovely bloke.”