Chris Wilder, the legendary former Sheffield United manager, is open to returning to his boyhood club in the wake of Paul Heckingbottom's departure from Bramall Lane, The Star understands. United made their decision about Heckingbottom's future after Saturday's 5-0 hammering at Burnley, which left them bottom of the table with five points from 14 games.

The former Barnsley manager went out in defiant fashion, unable to hide his frustration at some of his players - including striker Oli McBurnie, who was sent off - after the capitulation at Turf Moor. Heckingbottom insisted he could leave the stadium with his head held high and conducted a furious post-match debrief with his players, with the insinuation that they could not do the same.

Why have Sheffield United sacked Paul Heckingbottom?

It was one of the themes of his unveiling press conference just over two years ago, that he wouldn't be judged on just results, but they have played a huge part in his downfall. But the manner of United's last two defeats, at home to Bournemouth and away at Burnley, will also likely have contributed, United hardly laying a glove on two sides considered to be amongst their rivals in the relegation scrap.

The 5-0 at Burnley proved the last straw, with the hosts strolling to a victory that could have been even more convincing despite going into it on the back of seven straight defeats and having not won a single point at Turf Moor since being promoted alongside United earlier in the year. The table suggests that United's survival bid is actually far from an impossible task - they are only four points adrift of fourth-bottom Luton Town - but on current form, with a squad devoid of confidence and belief, that seems a long way away.

Official confirmation when it arrives will also clarify the futures of assistant manager Stuart McCall and coach Jack Lester, who joined Heckingbottom as part of his coaching team when he was appointed as permanent manager just over two years ago. Conversations are taking place behind the scenes at Bramall Lane to determine who will take charge of the team for Wednesday night's home clash against Liverpool.

Will Chris Wilder return to Sheffield United?

The former Blades player won two promotions with his hometown club after returning, and led them to a memorable ninth-placed finish in the Premier League during a season which saw them challenge for Europe before Covid-19 and a national lockdown derailed them. Wilder left the following season after a breakdown in relations with the club's hierarchy - but those relationships have been patched up in the years since and he is keen on the prospect of returning to Bramall Lane.

Wilder has had spells at Middlesbrough and Watford since leaving the Lane, and brought many members of United's current squad to South Yorkshire, many enjoying the best times of their careers under the 56-year-old.

Who else is in the running to be the next Sheffield United manager?