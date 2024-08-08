Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder discusses Will Osula transfer return possibility after Sheffield United youngster’s move to Newcastle United

Sheffield United have not discussed a loan-back arrangement for Will Osula after the striker’s move to Premier League giants Newcastle United was confirmed earlier today. The Denmark youth international has signed a long-term deal at St. James Park after the Magpies agreed to meet the Blades’ £10m asking price.

Osula was this morning unveiled as a Newcastle player and admitted that the prospect of moving to an European-chasing side was too good to turn down. Osula became the 17th player to leave Bramall Lane this summer, on the eve of the season-opener away at Preston North End tomorrow, with Unitedites now hoping that some of the windfall is reinvested in boss Chris Wilder’s squad.

Asked if the move was a good one for the club, Wilder said: “Yeah, I believe so. It’s a great move for Will, working with a fantastic operators in Eddie and Jason and a great club. I've talked about it in length how difficult it is [when a Premier League club comes for a player] but the club feels it's got a good price for a promising player.

“He goes with our best wishes and he's excited about the move. Sometimes it's pretty different to hold back and then you talk about getting the best deal and we feel it's a good price.”

On whether the Blades may make an attempt to bring back Osula on a loan arrangement this summer, Wilder admitted: “No, it's not been discussed. So he’ll be there and I imagine he'll be working with the first team straight away.”