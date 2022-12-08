After guiding Sheffield United to three wins in the four games they played since the end of October, Paul Heckingbottom has been nominated for another Manager of the Month award.

The 45-year-old, who received the SKY Bet trophy in August and September, is vying with West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberan, Coventry City’s Mark Robins and Michael Carrick of Middlesbrough for the November edition - the winner of which will be announced tomorrow morning.

United, who return to action when Huddersfield Town visit Bramall Lane this weekend, occupy one of the two automatic promotion berths having beaten Bristol City, Cardiff City and leaders Burnley. The 5-2 win over Vincent Kompany’s side was the stand-out result during a sequence of games which included only one defeat - something the judging panel noted.

“Three wins from four games ensured his team went into the World Cup break in the top two,” the statement, confirming Heckingbottom’s nomination, read. “Just as important is the belief and afterglow absorbed from a blistering second-half dismantling of leaders Burnley at Bramall Lane in a 5-2 win.”

Former United manager Danny Wilson features on the three strong team charged with deciding the winner, alongside television analyst Don Goodman and a representative of the sponsors. Wilson also enjoyed spells in charge of Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday during his coaching career while Goodman represented West Brom before retiring. Goodman also completed a spell on loan at Oakwell.

Heckingbottom dedicated both his previous awards to United’s entire coaching and backroom staff, also inviting the chef at the club’s training complex to join the team photograph commissioned to celebrate one.

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom has been nominated for the November Championship Manager of the Month Award: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images