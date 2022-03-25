Sheffield United manager gets his wish as highly-rated wonderkid midfielder joins up with Blades

The 21-year-old midfielder has spent the past two seasons on loan at United’s sister club after signing from Sarpsborg 08 for an undisclosed fee.

Coulibaly has been capped by Mali at youth level but is yet to play for United in a competitive or friendly game.

The midfielder has achieved almost mythical status amongst some sections of United fans, who are determined to see him play for the club’s first team.

And those ambitions may have moved a step closer after Coulibaly flew to England to train with Heckingbottom’s men during the international break. It’s understood he will return to Beerschot to see out the season when their season continues.

His last appearance for Beerschot, who are 11 points adrift at the bottom of the Pro League table with four wins in 32 games, came as an 85th-minute substitute in a 3-2 defeat to St. Truiden on Sunday.

Subject to meeting the criteria for a work permit, Coulibaly could be offered the chance to launch his career in England when United begin preparing for the 2022/23 campaign.

“In an ideal world, when the league in Belgium shuts down, I'd love to get him back in and around the building and working with him,” boss Heckingbottom said of Coulibaly back in January.