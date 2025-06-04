Sheffield United could be handed dramatic season reprieve at 11th hour after rival club's sad demise

When Sheffield United’s men’s team lost their play-off final at Wembley in the 95th minute, it ensured a season of disappointment for both the Blades’ sides. United’s Women endured a different type of season, winning just one of their 20 games to finish bottom of the WSL2 table.

That had initially led to their relegation but there remains a possibility that they will retain their second-tier status for next season, after rivals Blackburn Rovers withdrew from the division for financial reasons. A report today in the Guardian suggested that United will receive a reprieve, after meeting all the requirements for a second-tier licence.

Blackburn’s bitter rivals Burnley also applied to fill the gap in the WSL2 left behind by Rovers’ withdrawl, but the Guardian reported that FA handbook guidance saw the decision taken to give United a second chance instead.

A statement from WSL Football, an independent company in charge of the top two women’s divisions in this country, confirmed the decision. “Following Blackburn’s decision to withdraw from the Women’s Super League 2, WSL Football decided that the resulting vacancy should be filled,” it read.

“After careful consideration of all the options in accordance with the FA Women’s Football Pyramid Regulations, WSL Football requested that Sheffield United be given a reprieve from relegation to take what would otherwise have been the vacant space.

“The FA approved the request and gave permission to WSL Football to not relegate a club. The promotions of Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town from the Women’s National League are unaffected by this process.”

Earlier today Barnsley FC joined Blackburn in withdrawing from their league with Neerav Parekh, the Reds chairman, blaming financial reasons for the decision. An open letter from Parekh to supporters spoke of his “great sadness” but added that funding from the FA for the WSL and Championship “does not trickle down sufficiently to the Women’s National League, and the financial restraints put upon the club this summer has driven us to make this difficult decision.

“Whilst this was not an easy or unanimous decision at board level, and we are devastated to have made this tough decision, it remains important that Barnsley FC continues to be a viable business and incurring further significant losses would be irresponsible and reckless, impacting on both the club and community and putting the entire men’s and academy operation at risk.”

Blackburn will take the Reds’ place in the fourth tier, with third division Halifax also receiving a reprieve from relegation, but the latest spate of withdrawls will raise further questions about the future of women’s football, both in this region and beyond.