Sheffield United man sparks concern with hospital photo, after “come back stronger” message

A member of Sheffield United’s first-team squad has vowed to “come back stronger” after falling ill over the festive period and spending time in hospital.

Teenager Oliver Arblaster, who started United’s last game before the World Cup break away at Cardiff City before making way at half-time, has not been included in a matchday squad since the season resumed, sharing a photograph to his Instagram story on Saturday of him in hospital with what appeared to be an intravenous drip in his arm.

The Star understands the 18-year-old has been ill of late, although the exact nature has not been publicly confirmed. Arblaster posted on his social media account that he will “come back stronger” and will be keen to return to action as soon as possible, having impressed coaching staff and fans alike with his cameo appearances in the first team to date.

Although there is no suggestion that the two are necessarily linked, illness has previously swept through the Blades camp and defender Anel Ahmedhodžić missed the Cardiff trip with glandular fever.

Arblaster, a boyhood Blades fan and former ballboy in front of the Kop, has been described as a future United first-team player by boss Paul Heckingbottom, who worked with him during his time as United’s U23 boss.

“He can handle the ball well, he reads situations and he’s got the brains of a man,” Heckingbottom has previously said. “But you’ve still got to remember, despite all of that, he’s still a boy. He's got to bridge that gap and get better. But he wants to learn and works hard and trains hard.”

