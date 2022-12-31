Chris Kamara, the former Sheffield United star, has spoken out after being awarded an MBE in a New Year Honours list that recognised several members of the England Lionesses squad following their Euros victory earlier this year.

The ex-Blade, who recently spoke out about his difficulties with the speech disorder apraxia, has been made an MBE for services to football, anti-racism and charity. Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, a former world cruiserweight champion, will also receive an MBE for services to his sport and to young people in his home county of South Yorkshire.

Kamara played for United at the back end of a career that also included spells at Portsmouth, Leeds and Bradford City, before becoming a popular pundit after making the transition to being in front of the cameras.

He has been open about his battle with apraxia alongside an existing thyroid issue - which he said left him feeling like "someone else has taken over his voicebox".

And he posted on Twitter today: “The news is now out there and would you believe it, I have been awarded an MBE for services to Football Charity & Anti Racism work. The scruffy kid from the Boro would like to thank everyone for the support that you have all given me … you really are unbelievable.”

Kamara became a popular pundit on Sky’s Soccer Saturday after hanging up his playing boots, and left Sky at the end of last season after 24 years of service. He remains on TV, presenting shows including Ninja Warrior UK.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara on social media when he went public about his apraxia of speech (AOS) diagnosis, saying he felt "a fraud" as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition earlier this year. A documentary called for Lost For Words about Kamara coming to terms with the condition was broadcast earlier this month.

Born in Middlesbrough of Sierra Leonean, English and Irish descent, Kamara served in the navy before beginning his football career. He spoke in 2020 about how a pub in Wetherby had refused to serve him due to the colour of his skin on his way back to Portsmouth after playing for Pompey in 1975.

