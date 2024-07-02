Sheffield United man set to sign new Blades contract despite Charlton Athletic transfer interest
Adam Davies is expected to sign a new contract at Sheffield United this week to avoid yet another summer headache for boss Chris Wilder. The Welsh international goalkeeper is officially a free agent after his deal expired over the weekend, but he was noticeably absent from the list of four Blades players named in a club statement on Monday evening.
As The Star revealed earlier this summer, Wilder was keen to retain Davies’ services in a summer of much upheaval at Bramall Lane - which has already seen 13 players depart amid uncertainty over Oli McBurnie’s future and ahead of Cameron Archer’s mandated return to Aston Villa. United’s ongoing takeover process has effectively placed significant transfer activity on hold, with United also keen to move on goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and sign a replacement No.1 this summer.
Davies had previously been linked with League One side Charlton, but is understood to have agreed fresh terms to remain at Bramall Lane. A five-cap Wales international, Davies has only played 11 times for the Blades since arriving in 2022 and has performed as Wes Foderingham’s understudy in that time. Foderingham was released by the Blades this summer and subsequently joined Premier League side West Ham on a free, while fellow stopper Jordan Amissah is looking for a new club after being let go.
As things stand United have 11 senior players in their squad, supplemented by a host of young starlets including Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks and Will Osula. Fellow youngsters including Louie Marsh, Owen Hampson and Ryan One have also been handed a chance to impress Wilder and his coaching staff during pre-season at United’s Shirecliffe training base.
