Sheffield United defender Yasser Larouci is “over the moon” at the prospect of playing international football after his switch of allegiances from France to Algeria was brought forward this month. The defender was called up to the Algeria national side ahead of their friendly against Cape Verde last night.

Although the former Liverpool youngster played no part and watched the game from the stands, it was a landmark moment that came ahead of schedule. He was originally intended to link up with Djamel Belmadi’s side next month but his call-up was moved forward after Wolves’ Ryan Ait Nouri suffered concussion recently, and could make his international debut against Egypt in Abu Dhabi next week.

That would put him on a collision course with Liverpool star Mo Salah, a former teammate at Liverpool, and represent a dream senior international bow for Larouci after winning six caps for France’s U21 side. Born in El Oued, Larouci has dual nationality with France and his Algeria call-up could pose an issue later down the line for the Blades, with the African Cup of Nations set to start on January 13 next year and run until February 11.