2 . John Egan

The United skipper is set for months on the sidelines after another freak landing injury, this time away at West Ham earlier this month. With the way he limped gingerly off the pitch, supported by a physio, it didn’t look good and he was later seen leaving the London Stadium on crutches. Boss Heckingbottom has declined to say exactly what Egan’s issue is, but he has suffered with a knee and ankle issue earlier in the season and will be a big loss