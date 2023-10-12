Sheffield United now have fitness concerns over a dozen of their players after goalkeeper Adam Davies became the latest victim of their injury curse this week. Davies was sent back to United from the Wales squad for medical assessment, leaving the Blades with a potential headache ahead of their next game against Manchester United.
With fellow stopper Jordan Amissah also injured, any significant issue for Davies would see United forced to register Marcus Dewhurst as an emergency goalkeeper and thrust into the matchday squad against Erik ten Hag’s Premier League giants. Elsewhere three more injuries in the space of a week have depleted United’s already-thin resources further, with boss Paul Heckingbottom left wondering who he has upset to receive such bad luck.
Here, we have a look at the 12 players currently out or doubts for the Red Devils clash, with two working their way back to fitness but not yet in the condition to start a crunch Premier League game...
1. Chris Basham
Faces the longest lay-off of all United’s injured players after his horror experience at Fulham last weekend. Basham has undergone two operations already, with one inserting a metal plate at the site of his bad fracture and also repairing damage to his ligaments. He said he is “trying to stay positive” in a latest update from his hospital bed in London, while he will return home in the coming days to begin the long rehabilitation process Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. John Egan
The United skipper is set for months on the sidelines after another freak landing injury, this time away at West Ham earlier this month. With the way he limped gingerly off the pitch, supported by a physio, it didn’t look good and he was later seen leaving the London Stadium on crutches. Boss Heckingbottom has declined to say exactly what Egan’s issue is, but he has suffered with a knee and ankle issue earlier in the season and will be a big loss
3. Tom Davies
The third player Heckingbottom lost to injury in the space of a week, which left him wondering who he had upset in a past life. The former Everton man arrived on a free after pre-season without a club, took time to get up to speed and then after his most impressive display in a Blades shirt, away at West Ham, damaged a muscle in training and like Egan, will be out for months Photo: Paul Terry
4. George Baldock
Suffering with a calf injury that affected his involvement with Greece for the last international break and saw him omitted from this one. Jayden Bogle is an able deputy but United badly need Baldock’s fire at the minute as they look for a spark from somewhere to get their season going Photo: Simon Bellis