Sheffield United man 'facing three months out' with injury but Man City starlet Tommy Doyle nears fitness

Robinson missed Monday’s curtain-raiser against Watford after picking up the injury, with a makeshift United side losing 1-0 at Vicarage Road without three senior centre-halves.

Although Chris Basham and Anel Ahmedhodžić are expected to return to contention soon, after injury and suspension respectively, United may be without former Liverpool man Robinson for longer after reports claimed he will be ruled out for three months with a knee problem.

Robinson picked up the injury in a coming-together with Berge in training, which boss Paul Heckingbottom described as “innocuous”.

If Robinson is indeed sidelined for that amount of time, Rhys Norrington-Davies is expected to be placed on standby to challenge Ciaran Clark for the left centre-half position after deputising there against Rob Edwards’ Hornets.

United also face an anxious wait over the fitness of Enda Stevens, who limped off with a calf problem against Watford, but in better injury news Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle is back running in training and, according to Heckingbottom, will be “hopefully back sooner rather than later”.

Jack Robinson picked up a knee injury in training over the weekend: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“We’ll be better,” Heckingbottom added. “We’ll get the players back who missed a lot of pre-season and keep them rolling forward and keep getting better.”