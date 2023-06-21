News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United make contact with defender diagnosed with injury on international duty

Sheffield United’s medical team are in contact with Anel Ahmedhodzic and their counterparts with the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team after the defender was diagnosed with an injury whilst on duty with his country.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:45 BST

One of the stars of United’s promotion to the Premier League, Ahmedhodzic was omitted from the starting eleven head coach Faruk Hadžibegić named for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg having received treatment for a knee complaint. When news of his predicament was relayed to them, Bramall Lane’s own fitness experts immediately telephoned both Ahmedhodzic and members of Hadžibegić’s backroom staff, who are understood to have reassured them that the condition which forced the 24-year-old to sit out the shock 2-0 defeat is not serious.

Although Ahmedhodzic’s preparations for the new top-flight campaign are not expected to be impacted - United begin their 2023/24 schedule when Crystal Palace visit South Yorkshire on August 12 - United’s performance expert Dr Tom Little will take steps to ensure he recovers quickly.

Paul Heckingbottom’s squad are due to fly to Portugal next month for a warm weather training camp, having opened their programme of summer friendlies by facing Chesterfield.

Signed from Malmo, Ahmedhodzic made 40 appearances for United in all competitions as they not only finished second in the Championship but also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

He was praised by journalists in the Balkans for his performance during Bosnia’s defeat by Portugal ahead of the clash with Luxembourg, excelling against an attack containing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United signs autographs for the fans: Andrew Yates / SportimageAnel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United signs autographs for the fans: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Tom Little is Sheffield United's performance expert: Simon Bellis / SportimageTom Little is Sheffield United's performance expert: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
