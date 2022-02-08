The Blades striker was part of a new look Salternitana side following the arrival of 11 new players to the side as the Serie A outfit attempt to stay in the division. And Mousset went straight into the line-up, somewhat surprisingly given hs lack of game time of late.

Before offloading the forward, United manager Paul Heckingbottom said Mousset would need to get fit before making it into his team but despite that, Stefano Colantuono put Mousset straight into the side to take on Spezia.

Dimitrios Nikolaou of Spezia Calcio vies with Lys Mousset of US Salernitana on loan from Sheffield United during the Serie A match between US Salernitana and Spezia Calcio at Stadio Arechi on February 07, 2022 in Salerno, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

United fans will not be shocked to find out that the Frechman did not finish the match. Indeed, Mousset played just the first half where he found himself isolated and lacking in opportunities. He was replaced at half time but not before giving away a penalty.

In fairness to the debutant, it was a harsh decision – Mousset appeared to be attempting to protect his face from a shot but VAR intervened and the spot kick was awarded.

That secured a point for Spezia with the match finishing 2-2 – probably two points lost for Salernitana who need to start putting wins on the boad of they are to stave off relegation.

Colantuono said of Mousset’s first match: “I need to get everyone to play in order to project them into the championship, we have to compact ourselves by playing. I made Mousset play immediately to let him know a few things. I didn't mind. I couldn't expect too much. There are a few games left and I don't have time.

"We are working on a definitive set-up, but we have to accelerate, we will restart immediately, we have an important away match. Mousset needs to know a few things, I knew he would have a hard time, he has to get used to it right away. He has quality, we don’t have too long to wait.”