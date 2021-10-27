The Frenchman scored for the third time in only two outings when he completed a second-half brace during last weekend’s victory over Barnsley.

Although he was later substituted after complaining of discomfort in a calf muscle, Mousset’s performances since recovering from a hamstring injury mean he is almost certain to start against Blackpool on Saturday if medical staff grant him permission to take part.

With Oli McBurnie catching Jokanovic’s eye at Oakwell and Billy Sharp, United’s most prolific player so far this term, stepping off the bench, the Serb has been presented with myriad options ahead of the meeting with Neil Critchley’s side.

Sheffield United striker and former France under-21 international Lys Mousset has scored three goals in two games: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Rather than viewing it as a potential problem, Jokanovic has welcomed the fact Sharp now has genuine competition for his place in the team. Not least because, despite the United captain’s superb conditioning, he turns 36 in February.

“People might see it as a difficulty,” said Jokanovic, who also has Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick at his disposal. “I don’t see it that way. From my side, it is anything but.”

After being assessed at United’s training complex on Monday morning, the extent of Mousset’s injury is expected to become apparent when Jokanovic holds a briefing with journalists tomorrow.

Lys Mousset hopes to be fit to play for Sheffield United against Blackpool this weekend: Chloe Hudson/Sportimage