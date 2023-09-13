All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sheffield United as Premier League football returns.

Sheffield United are now preparing for a tough-looking clash with Tottenham as the international break wraps up.

The Blades have endured a tough start to the season so far, picking up just one point from their first four games. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are going to need to pick up form when they return from the break, given they will be desperate not to fall behind in the survival battle, but the clash with Spurs will be a difficult one.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Bramall Lane.

Feeney links

Sheffield United are said to be one of the Premier League clubs interested in Northern Ireland star George Feeney.

According to reports, the Blaes are among a number of teams to show an interest in the 15-year-old, who has already made his Glentoran senior debut. Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in a deal for the young striker.

Feeney is the son of former Luton and Cardiff striker Warren Feeney, and he could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps by making the move to England.

Son returns

Tottenham have been given a big injury boost ahead of their clash with Sheffield United.

Son Heung-min, who scored a hat-trick in Spurs’ last Premier League outing, was a doubt through injury ahead of South Korea’s clash with Saudi Arabia, but he played the clash without any pain. That points to Son being fully available for this weekend’s clash with the Blades.