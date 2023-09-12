Watch more videos on Shots!

World Cup star Anis Slimane got 70 valuable minutes under his belt for Sheffield United's U21s this afternoon as he continues his comeback from an injury that has derailed his start to life at Bramall Lane.

The Tunisian international enjoyed an impressive pre-season after arriving from Brondby but has not been seen other than a short cameo on the opening day against Crystal Palace after suffering a hamstring issue in training.

But he made an important step in his comeback at Bramall Lane, scoring a superb free-kick, and was unlucky not to register at least a couple of assists as the young Blades hammered Cardiff City 6-2 to continue their fine start to the season.

Michael Collins's side kicked off on the back of three league wins from three and 14 goals in the 'scored' column, and it looked like being another procession when they went ahead in the first minute and were three goals in front by the 15-minute mark.

Femi Seriki got some early joy down the right after being found by goalkeeper Luke Faxton with a curling pass, and his low cross intended for Antwoine Hackford was diverted into his own net by defender Vontae Campbell.

Josh Smith made it 2-0 with a lovely finish from outside the area after 12 minutes, following some neat interplay from the hosts, who could have gone further ahead but for good work from visiting goalkeeper Jake Dennis to deny Hackford and Slimane.

But he could do little about Slimane's stunning third. The award of the free-kick may have been questionable, Cardiff protesting after Slimane went down on the edge of the box, but the finish was beyond doubt, kissing the crossbar on the way into the Bluebirds net with Dennis rooted to the spot.

The game had all the hallmarks of another United procession this season, another win to add to the mounting evidence that the Blades youngsters have simply become too good for the level they are playing at. United were without a number of stars, including top scorer Louie Marsh, but Cardiff barely had a kick early on.

United remain determined to upgrade their academy to category one, which will require substantial financial investment and a new training ground but will also see their young starlets rub shoulders with the best in the country, as well as being better equipped to keep hold of their own and also poach the best of the rest from around the region.

After long periods camped in their own half City eventually crossed the halfway line to good effect, Finley Johnson finishing nicely into the bottom corner after United were caught on a rare breakaway. And the Blades couldn't re-establish their dominance after the break, with Cardiff cutting the deficit once more thanks to a beautiful Dakarai Mafico finish which found the far top corner from close to the byline.

That gave the visitors real belief, with outside centre-halves Sai Sachdev and Nicksoen Gomis both fouled for cynical challenges as Cardiff grew in stature, before order was restored by Hackford's close-range finish in front of the Kop after Jili Buyabu's driven cross was parried into his path.

The eye-catching standard of finishes continued with United's fifth, courtesy of captain Charlie Staniland - who picked the ball up 25 yards from goal before breezing past an opponent with a nice change of pace, beating two more with quick feet and close control before poking home clinically past Dennis. Sub Sam Aston then capped victory in the closing minutes with a calm side-footed finish from a looping cross in the 90th minute, on his Bramall Lane debut.

Evan Easton caught the eye at the centre of United's back three on his debut after a spell at Celtic, while Slimane oozed the sort of quality you'd perhaps expect from a man who played at last winter's World Cup and was up against a Championship club's second-string.