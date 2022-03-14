Jamal Campbell-Ryce in action for Sheffield United against Blackburn in the Bramall Lane game that season: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Coach, England star and property investor - What happened to last Blades side to face Blackpool, back in 2016?

Sheffield United will make their first trip to Bloomfield Road since 2016 when they face Blackpool on the coast on Wednesday evening.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 14th March 2022, 6:49 pm

Both sides have not been in the same league since that infamous 2015/16 season for United, when they finished 11th under Nigel Adkins in what is widely considered their lowest ebb in recent years.

But what happened to the United side from that evening? Click through our photo gallery to find out …

1. George Long

Made over 100 appearances for the United first-team before leaving in 2018, to join Hull on a permanent basis. Moved onto Millwall since and is still at The Den

2. John Brayford

Became a cult hero at Bramall Lane for his performances this season on loan from Cardiff, and later made the move permanent for around £1.5m. But a serious knee injury derailed his progress and he left United when his contract was torn up by mutual consent, joining Burton - where he remains to this day

3. Neill Collins

Spent five years at Bramall Lane and made over 200 appearances before cancelling his contract by mutual consent in 2016 to join Tampa Bay Rowdies. Is now the head coach of the USL Championship side

4. David Edgar

The Canadian international was on loan at United from Birmingham City and later played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Ottawa Fury and Hartlepool United before hanging up his boots. Edgar was unveiled as an assistant coach at Canadian side Forge FC last year

