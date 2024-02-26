News you can trust since 1887
Spot a "top drawer" Sheffield United supporter you know in these 18 brilliant fan photos from Wolves defeat

Sheffield United's Premier League survival hopes take another hit after Wolves defeat

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT

Sheffield United's travelling fans were rewarded with an improved performance but not the desired result as their side lost 1-0 at Wolves yesterday afternoon. The result left United still bottom of the Premier League table and after Everton's points deduction was reduced from 10 to six, they are now 11 adrift of safety with just 12 games to go.

Boss Chris Wilder described his side's support as "top drawer" after the game after Unitedites backed their team in numbers once more and were almost rewarded with what would have been a deserved point, with Rhian Brewster and James McAtee enjoying excellent chances and defender Auston Trusty being inches away from a late equaliser as the ball flashed across the Wolves box.

As ever our photographers were in action at Molineux to capture 18 brilliant photos of Blades fans supporting their team - can you spot yourself, or anyone you recognise?

Blades fan gallery from Wolves

1. 1

2. 2

3. 3

4. 4

