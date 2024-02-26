Sheffield United's travelling fans were rewarded with an improved performance but not the desired result as their side lost 1-0 at Wolves yesterday afternoon. The result left United still bottom of the Premier League table and after Everton's points deduction was reduced from 10 to six, they are now 11 adrift of safety with just 12 games to go.

Boss Chris Wilder described his side's support as "top drawer" after the game after Unitedites backed their team in numbers once more and were almost rewarded with what would have been a deserved point, with Rhian Brewster and James McAtee enjoying excellent chances and defender Auston Trusty being inches away from a late equaliser as the ball flashed across the Wolves box.