Ismaila Coulibaly will have options to further his career away from Sheffield United this summer, The Star has been told, despite the Malian’s admission that a return to Bramall Lane is the most likely scenario when his loan spell at AIK comes to an end. The 23-year-old joined the Swedish side in the last transfer window.

After making just one appearance for the Blades last season, Coulibaly has played 13 times so far for the Swedes - whose Allsvenskan season overlaps United’s. Coulibaly’s loan is understood to have around a month left to run before he returns to United ahead of a decision on his future, after entering the final season of his Bramall Lane deal.

AIK have made no secret of their desire to keep the midfielder but have openly admitted it may be beyond their financial reach, with all options - including another loan and potential permanent transfer - understood to be on the table at United’s end. After a frustrating time as a Blade there is an acceptance that Coulibaly needs to play regular first-team football, which he has never been able to claim since signing from Sarpsborg in Norway back in 2020.

Speaking to Fotboll Sthlm, Coulibaly admitted: “AIK are trying to solve something but it will be tough. We will see what happens but most likely I will go back to England. It [the loan spell] has been very good for me. I found the love for football again and played without any problems or injuries.”

The deal that took Coulibaly to Friends Arena did not contain an option to make the move permanent, with AIK sporting director Thomas Berntsen admitting he was “positive” about the prospect of keeping Coulibaly for longer - either on loan or a permanent deal - when speaking earlier this year. “We hope he stays here for the whole season,” Bernsten said. “We have a good dialogue with Sheffield and then we will see what we can negotiate if it is possible to have him longer.

