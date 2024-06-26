Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United hopeful of first summer transfer breakthrough as former Liverpool, Leeds United target nears Blades move

Sheffield United are looking to make free agent Sam McCallum their first signing of a key summer transfer window, The Star understands. The left-back is available on a free after being released by United’s Championship rivals Norwich City, with his contract at Carrow Road officially expiring at the end of this month.

Still only 23 years old, McCallum made 34 appearances for the Canaries last season - including in both legs of their play-off semi-final against Leeds, which saw them hammered 4-0 in the second leg at Elland Road. McCallum came off the bench with his side already 3-0 down, and was then informed that his time at the club would come to an end this summer.

McCallum came through the ranks at Coventry City before a £3.5m move to Norwich, then in the Premier League, in 2020. At the time McCallum was being tracked by clubs including Leeds, Liverpool and Leicester City, having been spotted at trials with Jamie Vardy’s Academy two years earlier. Barring any unforseen hitches he is expected to be unveiled as United’s first signing of a transfer window that boss Chris Wilder has already identified as the most important in the last decade.

The Blades are in need of reinforcements at left-back, with Max Lowe being released this summer and Rhys Norrington-Davies handed a one-year extension to his current deal amid his injury issues of late. Yasser Larouci has returned to Troyes, United unsurprisingly not taking up the eight-figure option to make his loan move permanent, while Ben Osborn, also capable of playing on the left of defence, has been released after an 11th-hour contract U-turn by United earlier this summer.

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby is a fan of McCallum’s attributes going forward, which could be perfectly suited to United’s 3-5-2 formation if they persevere with it in the Championship next season. "I thought he did pretty well towards the end of his time at Norwich," Huckerby told the Coventry Telegraph earlier this summer. “When he first arrived he was just a young lad and then he was in and out when they were in the Premier League.

"Then he had [Dimitris] Giannoulis ahead of him, but I thought that when he played he held his own, and his release is probably more about him playing regular first-team football than not being wanted as such. He played as a full-back for Norwich but maybe he’s better suited to being a wing-back because he’s so good going forward. I am sure there will be plenty of other clubs looking for a real bargain on a free transfer."

McCallum’s performances towards the back end of last season saw many Canaries fans call on their club to extend his deal, before he was confirmed as one of six first-team players that would be released this summer. Asked if he could see McCallum signing for another promotion-chasing Championship side, Huckerby added: “I think so.

