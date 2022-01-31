As the winter window prepares to close, and with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad hopeful of mounting a push for promotion during the second half of the Championship season, The Star identifies what the United manager wants - and why - on a day with the power to shape how the rest of the campaign unfolds.

WHAT UNITED NEED

A centre-half. Actually, make that an experienced centre-half. Or at least one who already has a degree of either Championship or Premier League experience. Preferably both. If they don’t, then United may as well save their money and take a gamble on the talented but as yet relatively untested Kyron Gordon and recall Kacper Lopata from his loan at Southend.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WHO UNITED ARE LOOKING AT

Liverpool’s Rhys Williams emerged as a target when Heckingbottom was informed his budget only stretched to a temporary signing. So did the youngster’s team mate Nathaniel Phillips, although he appears destined to remain in the top-flight after attracting admiring glances from West Ham, Newcastle and Watford. Having previously tried to broker a permanent deal for John Souttar - before news of the change in policy filtered down to his office and the recruitment department - Heckingbottom switched focus to Anfield, where Williams had just been recalled from a spell with Swansea City. However the youngster, who has made 19 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, is not the only name United are monitoring. A list of alternatives has also been compiled by recruitment gurus Paul Mitchell and Jared Dublin. It includes Brentford’s Charlie Goode.

WHY UNITED NEED IT

They were already short of central defenders before Heckingbottom decided to revert to a back three after taking charge in November. His predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, who favoured a back four, also wanted to bring in reinforcements. But United’s switch in formation - well, their u-turn to be exact following a series of disappointing results at the beginning of the season - has further exposed their lack of numbers in this key position. Ben Davies, already signed on loan from Liverpool, has been unavailable for selection since December. When he returns to action, it will ease some of the pressure on United’s rearguard and provide an injection of quality. But even if Davies was declared fit tomorrow, Heckingbottom would still only be one injury, illness or suspension away from trouble. And that is something they can ill afford at such a critical stage of the campaign. They are scheduled to play seven times next month.

Sheffield United's Chris Basham (centre) could be joined at Bramall Lane by another centre-half: Leila Coker/PA Wire.

UNITED’S DEADLINE DAY HOPES

Clearly, that a deal for Williams or one of the other central defenders they are monitoring is finalised before the 11pm cut-off point. Ideally, well before the cut off point so that whoever comes in is fresh and able to focus properly during training tomorrow as United prepare for Friday’s visit to Birmingham City. Heckingbottom has already experienced enough frustration during his first window in permanent charge of United. So he would prefer negotiations to be as smooth, cordial and routine as possible.

UNITED’S DEADLINE DAY FEARS

As Heckingbottom admitted last week, United haven’t always moved as quickly as they should in the transfer market. Jokanovic also expressed similar concerns before being sacked in November. So did Chris Wilder, who twice led them to promotion before departing 10 months ago amid a series of disagreements about, among other things, recruitment policy. A pattern is developing here and so, clearly, something has to change moving forward. The amount of borrowing against things like parachute payments and fees received suggests there is pressure on United’s budget stemming either directly from Bramall Lane or emanating from elsewhere within the network of clubs their owner has established. Heckingbottom will be keeping his fingers, toes and pretty much everything else crossed that any last minute changes to the deals he is working on do not see them collapse.

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson celebrates with manager Paul Heckingbottom after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough: Leila Coker/PA Wire.

THE DEAL UNITED WANT TO DO

As stated before, a loan for a centre-half. Heckingbottom would have preferred to bring one in on a permanent basis but has since been told that will not be possible. In a perfect world, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian manager would like any agreement United broker to contain a ‘right to buy’ clause. With his squad already pretty reliant on loans, he has spoken on numerous occasions over the past few weeks - and quite deliberately - about the importance of “developing players for us” not “someone else.” However given the urgency of the situation - United are only six points outside of the play-offs with two games in hand on sixth-placed Middlesbrough - that is unlikely to be a deal breaker if the right candidate emerges.

THE DEALS UNITED HAVE DONE

After agreeing to terminate goalkeeper Robin Olsen’s loan from AS Roma, saving a good chunk of change in the process, Adam Davies arrived on what was essentially a free transfer from Stoke City. Regan Slater has joined Hull City for a nominal £50,000 fee - although United do hold a 20 percent sell-on clause - while Oliver Burke recently agreed a loan switch to Millwall. Lys Mousset also appears set for Salernitana, initially on a temporary basis. United are believed to have told Burton Albion that Daniel Jebbison could remain at the Pirelli Stadium over the weekend. But that decision could be reversed after Rhian Brewster limped-out of Saturday’s win over Peterborough with a suspected hamstring problem. One for Goode is also progressing.

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams of Liverpool: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

THE PROCESS UNITED MUST GO THROUGH

In-coming players, once they have undergone and passed a medical, must be registered with the English Football League by 11pm tonight.

Adam Davies signs for Sheffield United on a 6 month contract from Stoke City: Simon Bellis/Sportimage