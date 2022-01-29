Sheffield United: Daniel Jebbison situation reviewed following Rhian Brewster injury blow
Sheffield United are reassessing Daniel Jebbison’s loan at Burton Albion amid fears Rhian Brewster could be set for another prolonged absence.
Speaking after watching his team beat Peterborough at London Road, United manager Paul Heckingbottom appeared to confirm that Jebbison had been told on Friday that he would be remaining at the Pirelli Stadium for the rest of the season.
But with Brewster limping out of the contest with a hamstring problem, having only just returned to action following a similar injury, Heckingbottom revealed “conversations are taking place” about whether or not to recall Jebbison. The 18-year-old, who made his senior debut for United last term, has scored three times in his last six outings for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.
“It’s something we’re looking at, something that we’re talking about,” Heckingbottom said. “Conversations are taking place, about the pros and cons.
“We know what they are. We know what he’s getting from being there (at Burton) and how he’s benefiting from that. But we also know what he’d benefit from being with us and working with us.”
Heckingbottom told journalists during his pre-match media briefing on Thursday that a decision on Jebbison’s future would be made “within the next 24 or 48 hours” following talks with Hasselbaink.
But if tests reveal that Brewster is going to be ruled out for a significant period of time, then United will be tempted to perform a u-turn. Particularly if Lys Mousset completes a loan move to Italy, with Heckingbottom acknowledging he “expects” the deal to go through despite the Frenchman’s poor conditioning.