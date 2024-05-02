Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has revealed that “seven or eight big clubs in the Championship” are eyeing a summer transfer move for goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, a former target of Sheffield United. The Swede is widely expected to move on this summer, when a relegation release clause - making him available for a bargain £1m fee in total - kicks in.

The 25-year-old has played a key role for the Millers despite their continued Championship struggle and although he has no desire to force an exit, it would be a huge surprise if he remained at the New York Stadium at the start of the new League One campaign. Stoke City and Leeds United have also been credited with interest in Johansson, with returning boss Evans seemingly resigned to losing his goalkeeper this summer.

“He's been massive since I've come in,” Evans said of Johansson at The Star Football Awards, when the goalkeeper won the Millers’ player of the season award. “But I've watched him on many occasions prior as well. He's top class on the pitch and he's top class off it too.

“But we live in the real world and there are seven or eight big clubs in the Championship all looking at him. If he goes on that journey, we wish him every success. We love him here. I've been fortunate to have [Emiliano] Martinez in goal before, and Johansson in goal. I've had two top goalkeepers and it'll be hard to replace someone of that quality.”

United were linked with Johansson in January and sent scouts to watch him in action, but decided to move for Croatian international Ivo Grbic instead in a deal worth around £2.5m. It is a signing that has not worked out, with the former Atletico Madrid man dropped after another unconvincing display at Burnley, with uncertainty over his future at Bramall Lane.

Johansson could make his final appearance in Millers colours this Saturday, when Evans’ relegated side round off their campaign with a home clash against Cardiff City, and the goalkeeper is paying for the first 600 fans through the door at a local pub to enjoy a pint on him on the morning of the game. The pub, which will open early at 9am for the occasion, is a favourite of his dad, Tobias, when he travls from Sweden to watch his son in action, and each pint will come with a card and special message from the 25-year-old. Part of the message reads: “This isn't a goodbye, it's a thank you.”

Evans said: “I think if Viktor's putting money behind the bar, I'll be there myself! Viktor's been a wonderful goalkeeper for the club. Everyone is aware of the huge interest in him. I'm getting phone calls from managers who want my opinion on what he's like behind the scenes. They don't ask what he's like between sticks. They see that for themselves. Whether he's with us next season remains to be seen but, at the minute, I'm planning with him. He hasn't gone anywhere yet.