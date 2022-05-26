Sheffield United linked to Sunderland promotion hero with Rangers and Middlesbrough also circling - reports

The Blades were without Rhian Brewster for a large chunk of last season through injury and Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie were added to the list of forwards unavailable, with the departing David McGoldrick also out for much of the campaign.

As reported in The Star, Brewster is expected to be the first of the long-term absentees to make a recovery.

Sunderland's Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart (right) celebrate with the trophy after the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium. John Walton/PA Wire.

The focus was placed on Iliman Ndiaye and on-loan Morgan Gibbs-White to get the goals as the Blades pushed for promotion via the play-offs but the latter is now back at parent club Wolves.

Coming back up into the Championship next season are Sunderland, having beaten Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe in the play-offs and a major part of their success has been the goalscoring form of Scottish striker Ross Stewart.

It will come as no surprise to see clubs vying for his services after a campaign that reaped 26 goals in 53 appearances in a breakthrough season with the Black Cats.

The 25-year-old giant, recely called up to the Scotland squad, was understood to be a target for Rangers in January and reports in The Mirror have stated that the Europa League finalists are preparing to make another move.

However, it is also reported that Sheffield Unted are keeping an eye on the situation, as well as Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough and QPR.