Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has no doubts that Oli McBurnie will continue to put side before self as his new skipper approaches the final months of his current Blades deal. The striker captained the Blades at Brentford on Saturday, with Jack Robinson out, and could keep the armband this weekend against Burnley if Robinson continues to be sidelined by his ankle injury.

With six goals in the Premier League McBurnie leads the scoring charts for the Blades in a season of struggle and has highlighted his importance to the United cause once again in recent weeks, forming a promising partnership with fellow forward Ben Brereton Diaz. United remain keen to keep McBurnie at United but have failed to reach an agreement over a new deal so far, with the striker admitting in a recent interview that he is keen to play for his beloved Rangers before his career comes to an end.

McBurnie also has a chance to write his name into United history in the final six games of the campaign, with his total of 12 Premier League goals for the Blades only three behind the record tally, set by another Leeds lad in Brian Deane, back in 1992/93. Deane, who also embodied the ‘side before self’ mantra of his hometown club, scored those 15 goals in one season and although Wilder, who played with Deane at Bramall Lane, doubts McBurnie will care too much about the record, he will be “delighted” if his £20m former record signing emulates Deane.

“Oli is team,” Wilder insisted. “He won't [care] but I'll be delighted if he gets the extra three, knowing what Brian was about and how he went about it and how he was team as well. To keep Oli fit and healthy over these next six games will be key.

