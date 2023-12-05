Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leon Clarke, the former Sheffield United favourite fondly remembered for his Steel City derby brace against city rivals Wednesday back in 2017, has signed for the 25th club of his nomadic career. The striker, now 38 years old, has crossed the Southern League Premier Division Central to sign for Mickleover after leaving Kettering Town recently.

Clarke, who finished United's top scorer in 2017/18 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for his exploits in front of goal, described the opportunity to move to the Don Amott Arena as one he had to "grab with both hands". Clarke spent time earlier this year in the National League with Hartlepool, before a loan spell at Rushall Olympic paved the way for a move to Kettering in September.

The Poppies confirmed last week that the striker, who played for United in League One, the Championship and then the Premier League, had left after an approach from a rival club, before Mickleover unveiled Clarke as their new signing. "Mickleover play the sort of football I like, attractive," said Clarke, "and it’s the sort of opportunity I had to jump at with both hands."