Sheffield United derby-day hero, 38, signs for 25th club of career after making move across seventh-tier
Leon Clarke, the former Sheffield United favourite fondly remembered for his Steel City derby brace against city rivals Wednesday back in 2017, has signed for the 25th club of his nomadic career. The striker, now 38 years old, has crossed the Southern League Premier Division Central to sign for Mickleover after leaving Kettering Town recently.
Clarke, who finished United's top scorer in 2017/18 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for his exploits in front of goal, described the opportunity to move to the Don Amott Arena as one he had to "grab with both hands". Clarke spent time earlier this year in the National League with Hartlepool, before a loan spell at Rushall Olympic paved the way for a move to Kettering in September.
The Poppies confirmed last week that the striker, who played for United in League One, the Championship and then the Premier League, had left after an approach from a rival club, before Mickleover unveiled Clarke as their new signing. "Mickleover play the sort of football I like, attractive," said Clarke, "and it’s the sort of opportunity I had to jump at with both hands."
Mickleover are currently top of the Southern League Premier Division Central table, with Kettering a place above the relegation zone. Clarke made his debut for Sports on Saturday in front of 845 fans at Halesowen Town, who ran out 2-1 winners at The Grove after Clarke had a goal disallowed. Former Blades youngsters Jake Bennett and Oli Greaves are teammates of the veteran at Mickleover, who aim to bounce back on Tuesday night at home to Belper Town in the Cawarden Senior Challenge Cup.