Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United managerial legends Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder are amongst the bookies' favourites for the vacant Rotherham United job after Matt Taylor's sacking earlier today. The Millers are third bottom of the Championship and have won only twice all season so far.

The final straw was the weekend's 5-0 hammering at Watford, with the Millers confirming in a statement that the search to appoint a new manager is ongoing. Chairman Tony Stewart said: “It was felt by myself and the board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Championship status this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to Matt for his efforts over the course of the last year and it has not been an easy decision to make. It goes without saying that he leaves with the very best wishes of everyone here at Rotherham United.”

Warnock, who had a succesful stint at Rotherham in x and helped keep the Millers in the Championship against the odds, has once again been linked with the club and was the 5/1 favourite this morning for the job, according to OLBG. Star columnist Alan Biggs reported this morning that Warnock is not a candidate for the role, however, and is committed to his plans to take a break from the game until the new year after leaving Huddersfield Town earlier this season.

Wilder also featured on the list of names, at 25/1 at the time of writing alongside the likes of fellow ex-Blade Keith Curle, Paul Ince, Neil Harris and, rather more left-field, Dwight Yorke. Yorke's first and so far only managerial stint, at Australian A-League club Macarthur FC, came to an end in January of this year.