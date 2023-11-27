Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny explains decision to leave first managerial job after a month in charge
Sheffield United legend Paddy Kenny explained decision to leave ninth-tier side as club "assesses options"
Paddy Kenny, the former Sheffield United and Leeds United goalkeeper, described himself as "gutted" after stepping down as joint manager of Goole Town because of family and work commitments. The ninth-tier side are now "assessing their options" going forward after Kenny's decision.
Kenny, who dabbled in coaching with a spell as Northampton Town's goalkeeper coach after hanging up his boots and also runs his own transport company, was appointed towards the end of October as part of Goole's new-look management team, alongside Nathan Helliwell. The pair were appointed as joint managers of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division side after what the club described as "a long day of interviews".
Kenny announced his departure on social media, posting: "Unfortunately I’ve not been able to make the last couple of games so I’m stepping down as @GooleAFC manager due to family/work commitments. Gutted it’s not worked out but it’s a very demanding job and I just can’t fully commit. Wishing Goole, the players and [Helliwell] all the best."
A statement from Goole earlier today read: "Following the news breaking yesterday that Paddy Kenny was stepping down from his position as joint manager, we are currently assessing our options and will be making a further statement, hopefully by the end of the week."
A 6-1 weekend defeat at Handsworth left Goole second bottom in the league table, their fifth defeat on the bounce after two wins from their new look management team's first two games. However, Kenny insisted on Twitter that his decision was motivated by family, rather than form and had been taken prior to the weekend defeat at Handsworth.