Two goals in four appearances has seen Billy Sharp win over the LA Galaxy faithful but football lovers aren’t too convinced by their new chant for the star.

Football fans poured scorn at LA Galaxy supporters as they treated Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp to a cringeworthy chant to the tune of the viral ditty 'Baby Shark'.

The 37-year-old striker joined the MLS outfit this summer after his deal expired at Bramall Lane and already has two goals in his first two appearances for LA Galaxy despite not yet starting a match - including a debut goal in a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire. Last term the star netted two goals in 38 Championship appearances for the Blades.

Sharp's move to the States flew under the radar for many fans as he swapped life in Yorkshire under Paul Heckingbottom for the star-studded shores of California to play alongside familiar faces including Javier Hernandez, Riqui Puig and Maya Yoshida.

The talisman, who made 377 appearances for his hometown club Sheffield United over three separate spells, has gone about his business across the pond quietly but was thrust back into the limelight thanks to some new supporters.

Passionate Galaxy fan group known as the LA Riot Squad treated Sharp to a balmy new chant which involved replacing the words of 'Baby Shark' with the striker's name.

The American supporters were all smiles are they cheered along together but it's fair to say that football lovers back in the United Kingdom were less than convinced by the chant.

Over one million X users watched the clip after it was shared by The Second Tier account and were quick to share their thoughts. One fan joked that 'Americans are so genuinely cringy it's painful' while another labelled it 'quite the change of scenery from his playing days in Scunthorpe, Doncaster and Sheffield'.

Billy Sharp was part of last seasons promotion side (Image: Getty Images)

One fan wrote: "Any English club sign him up, please? Arsenal, Sheffield United, Staines Town, anyone! Save him!"

Another joked: "Babe, wake up Billy Sharp by the LA Riot Squad just dropped."