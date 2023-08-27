News you can trust since 1887
Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 26th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 11:43 BST

Paul Heckingbottom has wished Billy Sharp every success in his new adventure stateside, after the former Sheffield United skipper scored on his LA Galaxy debut. The 37-year-old netted from the penalty spot against Chicago Fire in a 3-0 victory.

Sharp had been without a club since leaving the Blades at the expiry of his contract in June. After being linked with a host of clubs, including Rotherham United and Derby County, his move to Los Angeles was confirmed earlier this month. Sharp came off the bench with 20 minutes to go before capping victory with a typically-decisive penalty.

“I've been in touch with him,” Heckingbottom said of Sharp. “I didn't realise he was going over there. I tried to text him and he told me he was on the plane to LA; I thought it was a holiday at first and didn't realise!

“But what an opportunity. I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on and his experiences of it. Because why not, why not? Go and make the most of it.”

Sharp will wear the No.27 shirt for Galaxy, tweeting on Friday after joining his new teammates for a photoshoot: “New club, new number ... ready to go.” After confirming Sharp’s stateside switch, Vanney said: “Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree. We are pleased to add a player of Billy’s calibre to the team for the stretch run of the season.”

Sharp’s next outing for Galaxy may come on Thursday when Galaxy travel to San Jose Earthquakes.

