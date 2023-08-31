Sheffield United legend emerges as favourite for Scottish Premiership vacancy

Nick Montgomery made close to 400 competitive appearances during his time with Sheffield United

Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery has emerged as the favourite to take over at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, according to the bookmakers.

The 41-year-old from Leeds has surpassed Neil Lennon in the odds, who has been strongly linked with the role. The Daily Record in Scotland reports the former Blades star is under consideration for the job.

He is 1/1 to land the job, moving from 20/1 and ahead of Lennon who remains 2/1. Former Leeds United and Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has also been linked with the position and is 6/1 to be appointed.

Hibs parted company with Lee Johnson following a winless start to the domestic season and after they had been hammered 5-0 by Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

A statement from the Edinburgh club on Sunday read: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Lee Johnson has departed the club as First Team Manager. Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen have also left with immediate effect.

“Chief Executive Ben Kensell commented: “The club has taken the tough decision to relieve Lee Johnson of his duties following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign. We wish Lee and his coaching staff all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts.”

“David Gray will take charge of the first team as caretaker manager for the immediate future, and be supported by Stuart Garden.”

Montgomery is currently in charge at Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners having joined the club as a player from the Blades in 2012.

The 41-year-old spent 12 years at Bramall Lane between 2000 and 2012, making 398 appearances and scoring 11 goals. He moved to the Mariners in 2012 and five years later joined Wollongong Wolves in the National Premier Leagues NSW.