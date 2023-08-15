Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United legend and former captain, is set for a shock move to the USA’s Major League Soccer despite interest from English Football League clubs this summer following his departure from Bramall Lane.

The 37-year-old left his boyhood club earlier this summer after his contract expired. Rotherham United were amongst the clubs to make an offer to the veteran goalscorer, with League One giants Derby County also keen despite Sharp and the club’s fans enjoying something of a fraught relationship.

But Sharp has subsequently completed a medical at LA Galaxy, with The Telegraph reporting that terms have been agreed on a deal until the end of the current MLS season and the option to stay on for a further year.

Sharp had been desperate to remain at Bramall Lane but was informed of the decision after helping the Blades back into the Premier League last season. Sharp was one goal away from 250 in English league football and turns 38 next February. Speaking to The Star earlier this summer in his first interview since his emotional departure was confirmed, Sharp said: “It’s tough. It took a while to come out [that he was leaving] but I knew.

“And now the question I’ve had a thousand times over the weekend is: ‘Are you signing for these or these?’ I honestly don’t know. If I did and something was concrete I’d be open to say something. Hopefully in the next few weeks I’ll be sorted and I can concentrate on the next step of my career.

“I want to carry on playing. I’m sure people will know what I’m doing next year in the next two or three weeks but I still want to play football. I obviously hoped that would be with Sheffield United, but it’s the next part of my career now. I want to keep playing and scoring goals and hopefully, I can do that.”