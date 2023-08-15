Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he is concerned about his ability to preserve the identity of his promotion-winning Sheffield United side in the Premier League this season. The United boss has added six players to his group so far and is targeting further reinforcements ahead of September 1’s deadline.

Four of United’s five most influential players - in Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee - departed Bramall Lane over the summer, with Heckingbottom’s squad for the opening game against Crystal Palace light both in terms of numbers and creativity. The arrival of Gus Hamer from Coventry City last week will address that balance somewhat but United - who secured promotion in April - are facing a final 17 days of the window that could go a long way towards deciding the fate of their season.

In an ideal world Heckingbottom would recruit players based on his approach and the way United want to go about things. But, as the window drags on and existing targets inevitably go elsewhere, he fears he may have to compromise his side’s identity. “We had a real clear way we wanted to play last season, with and without the ball,” he said.

“We were the second-best team in Europe for the high regains and conversion of chances. Our front players were huge in that, and four of those players were also four of our top five assist makers. Ollie Norwood was the other one, and he was on set plays. So straight away, how we played last season is gone.

“It doesn’t mean we can’t recruit to play the same way, because I want to play that way. I want us to be an aggressive team, I want us to play on the front foot. I don’t want to be bored on the sidelines. So right now we’re compromising now in our approach, 100 per cent. That’s the biggest thing, and the hardest thing to get people to understand.

“When you’re looking at players, there are so many good players out there and you might have 15 centre forwards put to you. All fantastic players. But there might only be one or two who really suit how we want to play. And that’s the difficulty, getting those boys over the line.”