Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp insists he has not moved to LA Galaxy for a holiday after admitting the recent earthquake did not bother him because he was used to inclement weather in the Steel City. Sharp made a goalscoring start to life in LA in a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire at the weekend.

The 37-year-old made a surprise move to the MLS after his time at Bramall Lane came to an end earlier this summer and he has wasted no time making an impression on and off the field, netting from the penalty spot after coming off the bench against Chicago before endearing himself to local reporters with a humourous press conference.

Sharp risked the wrath of MLS sponsors by leaving a branded water bottle in shot as he spoke with reporters, and then raised a chuckle amongst them when asked how he found the recent hurricane. “To be honest, I’ve have weather like that in Sheffield most weeks!” he smiled.

“It was built up by the news and the press, I was in Costco doing my shopping and I didn’t feel a thing. The rain I enjoyed, it was fun. Since the rain and the earthquake the weather’s been amazing. To be here in LA and have the opportunity to play for LA Galaxy is special for me and it’s the icing on the cake to get the goal, but the most important thing was to get the win.”

Sharp and the Galaxy are next in action on Thursday, making the 300-mile trip to San Jose to face the Earthquakes. “The boys the staff and the fans have made me feel really welcome, and the atmosphere was great out there,” Sharp added. “I was taking it all in when I was on the bench and I couldn’t wait to get on. To get the goal was the icing on the cake.