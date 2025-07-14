Callum O’Hare looking to build on debut Sheffield United season after making season goal clear

Yorkshire rivals Leeds United have already set the blueprint for Sheffield United to try and follow next season, recovering from play-off final pain to win promotion the following season. United can actually look at two similar examples ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Twice before in second-tier history has a side been relegated from the Premier League, lost the following season’s play-off final and then won the division the season after, with 100 points. Leeds were the second to follow that formula in 2024/25, after Sunderland did the same some years earlier.

United’s hopes of joining their rivals in the top-flight were scuppered under the Wembley arch - ironically by the Black Cats - but hope remains of going one better next term, under new boss Ruben Selles. The Spaniard replaced Chris Wilder earlier this summer and will be in the dugout for the first time in tomorrow’s first summer friendly at York City.

The former Hull City and Reading manager’s counter-pressing style is well known and it was high on the agenda for him and his coaching staff last week when the Blades flew to Girona for a warm-weather training camp.

Energy and intensity were two of the buzzwords flying around the spotless golf and wellness retreat that hosted United for the week and few players embody those principles like forward Callum O’Hare.

“We know what it feels like to go all the way and not get there,” the former Coventry City man told the assembled media during a break in training in Spain. “So this time we need to be even more on it, to make sure we are the ones who go up.”

Asked if Leeds had provided the example for United to follow this time around, O’Hare admitted: “I don’t know, Leeds are a top team but so are we so we can look at it like that and if we can do what they did last year, then everyone will be really happy because the main aim is to go up and that’s all everyone wants.”

A first season at Bramall Lane went well for the 27-year-old on a personal level, with 47 appearances under his belt, but ended in heartbreak for the collective as United were denied an instant return to the Premier League by two late Sunderland goals under the Wembley arch.

O’Hare’s combination of invention and industry marked him out as a firm fan favourite while his combination with former City teammate Gus Hamer, who the Blades hope to keep hold of this summer amid interest from a host of clubs both domestically and abroad, formed a key part of their attacking threat.

Four goals and six assists was a reasonable return for a debut campaign but as one of the most creative players in the division, O’Hare is aiming for more next time around.

“The season was good,” O’Hare said. “I played a lot of games but it ended in disappointment and we didn’t get the objective we wanted. Personally I feel like I can do more so this year I’m looking to stamp my authority on more games.”