Following their loss to Luton Town , United are preparing for their second away game in just over a week when they travel to Sunderland on Wednesday night. Still harbouring faint hopes of qualifying for the play-offs, Tony Mowbray’s side could feel compelled to try and attack Paul Heckingbottom’s promotion chasing squad in order to fire-up the Stadium of Light crowd.

But reviewing United’s last road trip - which resulted in a 1-0 victory at Reading - the 45-year-old said: “We’re seeing people set up against us a bit differently now, to try and deny some of our creative players the space. Down there, Paul (Ince, the Reading manager) changed things around a bit and we could see what they were going to try and do when the line-ups came out. To be fair to them, they did it well and we had to work really hard, be patient and trust in what we had worked on doing. I think that could well be something that we’re going to see a lot more of.”