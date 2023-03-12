James Shield: Sheffield United must be bold - with mindset and selections - to save promotion dream

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom’s “takeaway” from his team’s defeat by Luton Town, a result which threw the race to finish second in the Championship wide open, was about the importance of showing “intent” both with and without the ball.

On a broader level, tracing the downturn in form which has breathed new life into third-placed Middlesbrough’s challenge, Bramall Lane’s players and coaching staff should perhaps also reflect upon the power of self-belief and confidence. Rather than attempting to understand their opponents, as highlighted by the number of subtle tactical and position tweaks which have been made of late, maybe they should simply throw caution to the wind and simply look to overwhelm them. After all, that was the approach United seemed to be adopting earlier this term while opening up a double digit lead over their nearest rivals. By the time they face Sunderland on Wednesday night, with Michael Carrick’s men hosting Stoke City 24 hours earlier, that could be down to just one. If so, the pressure will be tangible.

United’s loss to a Town team which still has an outside chance of finishing second themselves, was the fourth set-back they have experienced in a run of six league outings which also includes wins over Watford and Reading. During one of those losses, at Blackburn Rovers just over a week ago, Heckingbottom admitted he had adjusted Sander Berge’s role to stifle John Buckley. Not so long ago, the Norwegian would probably have been advised to simply go out there, impose himself on the game and to hell with the consequences. Admittedly it is easier said than done, particularly when you’re not the one in the firing line and it is impossible to be too critical of a squad whiuch has triumphed 20 times since August. But United must rediscover the courage of their convictions and just do what they do best rather than react to perceived threats.

This is something Heckingbottom touched upon after yesterday’s contest, conceding: “We didn’t take enough risks with or without the ball.”

Speaking beforehand, he also identified a growing trend among United’s rivals which sees them attempting to suffocate their midfield quarterback Oliver Norwood. Jon Dahl Tomasson did this during the second-half at Ewood Park, moving his two full-backs into central areas. Rob Edwards, the Luton manager, followed suit albeit in a different way.

Sheffield United midfielder James McAtee came on during the second-half of the defeat by Luton Town: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

“We altered how our two strikers were so we could get on Norwood,” he explained afterwards, when asked if he had made any strategic changes ahead of a fixture settled by Carlton Morris’ strike. “It also meant we could sit on their outside centre-halves.”

Bold changes to their selection policy could be one way for United to alter this pattern, which also denies wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe the opportunity to surge upfield. Norwood would benefit from being paired with Tommy Doyle, whose athleticism would grant him greater freedom. Likewise James McAtee’s ball-carrying skills, which were sorely missed during the opening stages of the meeting with Luton. Maybe it would be an idea to pick both.

“We didn’t get enough midfielders up into the box when we were going forward,” Heckingbottom acknowledged. “When I look at that midfield, with what it’s done to teams in the past, it’s not personnel,” he added. “So we’ll always look at tactics.”

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Oliver Norwood is Sheffield United's midfield quarterback: Simon Bellis / Sportimage