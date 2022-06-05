The Blades face competition from a Championship rival as they look to add a Premier League defender to their squad.

Mystery and intrigue surrounds Sheffield United as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Much of the talk surrounding Brammall Lane has involved the prospective takeover by American businessman Henry Mauriss, who has submitted a £115million bid for the club.

The uncertainty is far from helpful for Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom as he looks to add to his squad in a bid to move on from last season’s play-off disappointment.

He has already discussed the possibility of ‘sorting’ a number of positions in his ranks with key decisions to be made over several members of his squad.

Speaking last month to The Star, he said: “Recruitment is key,” he said. “We’ve got a good group, a good few tied down and we need six or seven positions sorting. Be that with people already in the building, loans or from elsewhere.

“It’s my job now to start pushing that. We’re looking at six or seven (areas).”

One new name has been discussed in the press over the last 48 hours but one of the Blades Championship rivals is providing stern competition for the Premier League defender.

The Star takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surround the Blades and their second-tier counterparts.

1. Departing star thanks Birmingham supporters Jeremie Bela has thanked Birmingham City supporters after his departure from the club was confirmed (Football League World) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2. Lions rule out permanent move for Liverpool winger Millwall have decided against making a permanent move for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo (News at Den) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Swans could decide against Harness move Swansea City may not resurrect their interest in Portsmouth winger Marcus Harness this summer (The News) Photo: Paul Thompson Photo Sales

4. Terriers close on Robins defender Huddersfield Town will complete the signing of Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle this week (Alan Nixon) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales