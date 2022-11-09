Sheffield United missed out on their chance to return to the top of the Championship yesterday as they hosted Rotherham. Despite The Millers run of five matches without a win, Ben Wiles’ first half goal proved to be enough for the visitors who claimed all three points.

The Blades sat only three points from Burnley in first place and would have been feeling very confident after winning three games in the row, however they remain within touching distance of top spot and will hope they can move further up the table this weekend as they take on Cardiff City. The Bluebirds have won just two of their last seven games in the Championship.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news...

EX-SEASIDERS BOSS 'SHORTLISTED' FOR LUTON TOWN JOB

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is amongst the names Luton Town are considering if Nathan Jones is to leave for Southampton. Critchley is currently unemployed after leaving Aston Villa when Steven Gerrard was sacked last month. (Football Insider)

EVERTON 'PREPARE' BID FOR QPR ACE

Everton are ready to move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng in January, with Bournemouth, Lille and Monaco also interested. The 27-year-old has five clean sheets this season. (Football League World)

WEST BROM TARGET 'EXPRESSES' DESIRE TO LEAVE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertha Berlin striker David Selke has handed in a transfer request following West Brom's failed attempt to sign him on deadline day. The German has also previously been linked with Rangers, FC Basel and FC Copenhagen. (Bild)

MAN UNITED 'ENQUIRE' ABOUT EX-STOKE CITY FORWARD

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the availability of Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The former Stoke City star has 10 goals in 16 matches in all competitions this season. (StokeonTrentLive)

DERBY COUNTY 'PLAY DOWN' DEFENDER RUMOURS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County boss Paul Warne has cooled talk of a January move for Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson. He said: "I've had no conversations with his agent so names just come up all the time. It's unbelievable." (Derbyshire Live)

BLADES ‘JOIN RACE’ FOR LEEDS UNITED STARLET

Sheff Utd have joined Burnley and Stoke City in the race to sign Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry. The midfielder is currently on loan at Motherwell, with his Whites’ contract set to expire in the summer. (Football Insider)

CARDIFF CITY TO 'CONFIRM' PERMANENT MANAGERIAL APPOINTMENT

Advertisement Hide Ad