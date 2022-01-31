The news, widely expected after Rhian Brewster was injured at Peterborough on Saturday and Lys Mousset’s move to Serie A strugglers Salernitana today, was confirmed this afternoon, with Jebbison returning to the Blades ahead of Friday’s trip to Birmingham City.

Jebbison joined Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers in the summer, after a breakthrough season saw him become the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his full debut when he netted the winner away at Everton.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jebbison chose the Brewers in a bid to learn from the former Chelsea and Netherlands striker, and scored nine goals for the League One side before the Blades brought him back.

United had initially told Burton that Jebbison could remain at the Pirelli Stadium for the season, before revisiting the situation after Brewster went off with a suspected hamstring issue in the win at Peterborough.

"We're very disappointed as we didn't expect it, and we're obviously sorry to see him go," said Hasselbaink.

"He's one of those players that really lights up the place with his personality.

Daniel Jebbison had been in fine form for Burton Albion before being recalled by Sheffield United today: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

"He's been a real breath of fresh air and he's a big example for players coming in on loan to our club, and how good it can be for their development.

"It goes without saying but we wish him really well for the future."