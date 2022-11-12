News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cardiff City v Sheffield United: Oliver Arblaster makes his full league debut

Oliver Arblaster will make his full league debut for Sheffield United against Cardiff City this afternoon.

By James Shield
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Read More
Sheffield United: Cardiff City are now "a very different" team

The teenage midfielder, who progressed through the visitors’ youth system before being drafted into Paul Heckingbottom’s senior squad, is among three changes the United manager has made for the match in south Wales.

With Oli McBurnie, Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Fleck all ruled-out, Chris Basham and Billy Sharp were also recalled to the starting eleven.

Cardiff City Stadium, where Sheffield United play this afternoon.

Most Popular

Intriguingly, Heckingbottom selected two goalkeepers - Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah - among his substitutes while Iliman Ndiaye made his first appearance since it was confirmed he would be travelling to the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar with Senegal. Davis is also heading to the Middle East, after being included in Wales’ 26 strong party.

Fleck was among United’s absentees, with Heckingbottom suggesting on Thursday that the Scot did have a chance of featuring despite undergoing a scan on the knock he suffered during the defeat by Rotherham. Initially Fleck was said to have damaged a calf muscle. But it later transpired that he had taken a blow to the exact part of the leg he fractured earlier this term.

McBurnie, previously of Swansea City, had also been mooted as a potential starter; even though, already suffering from a hernia, he turned an ankle against United’s neighbours. But like Fleck and Ahmedhodzic, he was deemed unable to feature.

Ahmedhodzic had been placed in quarantine after being taken ill in midweek. Again, United had hoped he would recover in time to play.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Paul Heckingbottom (centre) has been grappling with selections issues all season: Darren Staples / Sportimage

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-iliman-ndiaye-unlikely-to-consider-new-contract-until-after-world-cup-3914258

Paul HeckingbottomOliver ArblasterOli McBurnieJohn Fleck