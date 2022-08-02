Sheffield United issue promising update on teenage fan who collapsed at Watford

The teenage Sheffield United fan who required medical attention in the away end at Watford last night is on the way back to Sheffield to continue her recovery after being discharged from hospital in Hertfordshire.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 12:16 pm

Shanel Crampton received medical attention for a pre-existing condition and she was later transferred to Watford General Hospital, where she remained overnight.

A statement issued by United this afternoon read: “The young Blade who needed medical attention at Monday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture with Watford is on the mend.

“Shanel Crampton was discharged from Watford General Hospital on Tuesday morning and is returning to Sheffield to continue her recovery.

“The game was stopped temporarily as Shanel received medical attention for a pre-existing condition and was later transferred to hospital, where she remained overnight.

“Shanel’s mum contacted the club on Tuesday morning to give an update on her daughter’s condition and also to thank everyone who assisted, including numerous Blades fans in the away section at Vicarage Road.”

Sheffield United fans pictured prior to kick off at Vicarage Road: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
