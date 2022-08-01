Sheffield United boss sends message to supporter who collapsed in away end at Watford

The game was momentarily paused in the second half as Blades supporters attempted to notify officials and medics about an emergency in the away end, with at least one Watford supporter appearing to invade the pitch in a bid to raise the alarm.

United later confirmed that a supporter collapsed in the away end after suffering an allergic reaction and received medical attention, while the game resumed after around a minute.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades went on to lose the match 1-0, with Joao Pedro sweeping home the winning goal for Watford to give Rob Edwards’ side the perfect start in their bid to win promotion back to the Premier League.

And, after admitting he was disappointed by referee Josh Smith’s influence on the Watford winner, Heckingbottom sent his best wishes to the fan “on behalf of myself, the players and the club.”

“It did throw us for a bit, knowing one of your fans is badly,” Heckingbottom added.

A Watford fan runs onto the pitch to try to attract the attention of the match officials after a medical incident in the Sheffield United end (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“But hopefully she’s fit and well very soon after receiving medical attention.”

United tweeted after the stoppage: “The game has been paused due to an emergency in the away end. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

“The game has now resumed, as emergency services tend to the matter in the away end.”