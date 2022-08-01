Sheffield United boss sends message to supporter who collapsed in away end at Watford

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has sent his best wishes to a Sheffield United supporter who collapsed in the away end during their side’s defeat at Watford this evening.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:43 pm

The game was momentarily paused in the second half as Blades supporters attempted to notify officials and medics about an emergency in the away end, with at least one Watford supporter appearing to invade the pitch in a bid to raise the alarm.

United later confirmed that a supporter collapsed in the away end after suffering an allergic reaction and received medical attention, while the game resumed after around a minute.

The Blades went on to lose the match 1-0, with Joao Pedro sweeping home the winning goal for Watford to give Rob Edwards’ side the perfect start in their bid to win promotion back to the Premier League.

And, after admitting he was disappointed by referee Josh Smith’s influence on the Watford winner, Heckingbottom sent his best wishes to the fan “on behalf of myself, the players and the club.”

“It did throw us for a bit, knowing one of your fans is badly,” Heckingbottom added.

A Watford fan runs onto the pitch to try to attract the attention of the match officials after a medical incident in the Sheffield United end (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“But hopefully she’s fit and well very soon after receiving medical attention.”

United tweeted after the stoppage: “The game has been paused due to an emergency in the away end. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

“The game has now resumed, as emergency services tend to the matter in the away end.”

“It’s fine margins,” Heckingbottom added on the game. “We knew about their threat on the counter and it played out that way. It’s frustrating to be undone like that.”

