Sheffield United: International star signals he is interested in a move to Bramall Lane

As The Star revealed in June, Guedioura and his former team mate Jonathan Kodjia both indicated they were open to the idea of joining Jokanovic in South Yorkshire soon after it was confirmed the Serb would be taking charge in May.

The duo both played under Jokanovic at Qatari club Al-Gharafa and, with Guedioura’s contract at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium having now expired, the Algerian could be about to get his wish after being invited to watch United in action against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Capped 63 times by his country, Guedioura was described as a “maverick” by Alan Pardew during a spell with Crystal Palace before linking up with Jokanovic at Watford; helping the Hertfordshire club win promotion from the Championship six years ago. But, capable of operating in a defensive midfield role, Guedioura could prove a viable alternative to Ronaldo Vieira, whose proposed loan move to United from Sampdoria recently collapsed amid concerns about his fitness.

Algeria's midfielder Adlene Guedioura celebrates after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Algeria and Guinea at the 30 June Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on July 7, 2019. (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP via Getty Images)

Jokanovic, who has made no secret of the fact he feels “fresh faces” are required to help kick-start United’s season after they began the campaign with effectively the same squad which had just been relegated from the Premier League, also wants to recruit a new goalkeeper following Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal.

Robin Olsen, of Sweden and AS Roma, has been linked with United after being told he can leave the Stadio Olympico on loan while Queens Park Rangers’ Seny Dieng is also thought to boast admirers among Bramall Lane’s recruitment department while Amad Diallo, of Manchester United, is a confirmed target for Jokanovic. Diallo represented Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League before moving to Old Trafford and Jokanovic’s interest in acquiring a winger provides a clue about the formation he eventually plans to adopt after experimenting with several different systems in recent weeks.

However, Diallo’s ex-employers are keen on taking him back to Italy which could prove a more attractive proposition for the youngster who has expressed a preference for remaining in a top-flight competition.

“Yes, there exists truth in that,” Jokanovic admitted to journalists, when asked about his links to Diallo on Friday. “But from now on, I will talk about numbers (publicly) and numbers and names with the board.”

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Defender Ben Davies, on loan from Liverpool, is so far the only addition Jokanovic has been able to make to his side since officially starting work on July 1st. Davies made his debut during Saturday’s defeat by Huddersfield, a result which means United enter tonight’s EFL Cup tie against Derby County searching for only their second win of the present campaign having beaten Carlisle in the first round.

After beginning his career in the French lower divisions, Guedioura rose to prominence following a switch to Charleroi of Belgium. Wolverhampton Wanderers brought the 35-year-old to England just over a decade ago. Guedioura also represented Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough ahead of his move to the Middle East.

Ben Davies signs for Sheffield United on a season long loan from Liverpool: Darren Staples/Sportimage