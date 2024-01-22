Joe Worrall is a player of interest to Sheffield United ahead of February 1's transfer deadline, amid reports of a failed loan bid for the Nottingham Forest club captain. Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to sign a centre-half in this window after injuries to Chris Basham and John Egan, and amid speculation over skipper Anel Ahmedhodzic's future.

Worrall began the current season as part of Forest's XI, starting the victory over United at the City Ground back in August, before falling out of favour under former boss Steve Cooper. He spent two months out of Cooper's plans amid claims he had been "banished" in training before returning to the first-team fold under Nuno Espírito Santo, who was appointed Forest boss after Cooper's sacking.

The 27-year-old has featured three times under the Portuguese but was on the bench for their Premier League return against Brentford at the weekend and Wilder has placed his name on a list of potential targets in this window. A report from journalist Alan Nixon claimed that Forest have rejected a loan bid from United for Worrall, with the Blades' status as a relegation rival a factor. Forest, under pressure from a financial fair play perspective because of their bloated squad, may consider a sale in a bid to raise some funds. United have previously been linked with Mason Holgate, the Everton defender on loan at Southampton, while another player mentioned in connection with United, Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham, returned to the Cherries' first-team for their 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend. Forest are short of options themselves at centre-half, with Moussa Niakhate and Willy Boly on African Cup of Nations duty and Brazilian Felipe suffering a hamstring injury, so may be reluctant to sanction Worrall's departure just yet.

“All the players involved are important, it doesn’t matter if you participate in the game or you are on the bench,” said Nuno recently when asked about Worrall's position. "From now on we are going to start making decisions. Joe is the club captain. Since day one I recognised that and I respect what he has done. But now he has to prove himself. He will have a chance to play, so after that we will see.”