Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 22 great photos from dramatic West Ham draw
Sheffield United fans get their money's worth in entertaining 2-2 draw with West Ham
Sheffield United fans certainly weren't left shortchanged with the entertainment levels from Sunday's 2-2 draw with West Ham at Bramall Lane. The game saw four goals, two penalties and two red cards as well as debate and discussion about some of the referee's decisions against the Hammers.
Oli McBurnie earned a deserved point for the Blades with the latest-ever goal on record in Premier League history, stroking home from the penalty spot in front of the Kop after being wiped out by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Earlier Ben Brereton Diaz had marked his full debut with the equaliser following Maxwel Cornet's opener, before James Ward-Prowse netted what looked to be the winner from the spot.
Just over 29,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane for another entertaining afternoon of Premier League football and our photographers were on hand as ever to snap some of them for our fan gallery. Can you spot yourself, or someone you know?