Sheffield United fans certainly weren't left shortchanged with the entertainment levels from Sunday's 2-2 draw with West Ham at Bramall Lane. The game saw four goals, two penalties and two red cards as well as debate and discussion about some of the referee's decisions against the Hammers.

Oli McBurnie earned a deserved point for the Blades with the latest-ever goal on record in Premier League history, stroking home from the penalty spot in front of the Kop after being wiped out by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Earlier Ben Brereton Diaz had marked his full debut with the equaliser following Maxwel Cornet's opener, before James Ward-Prowse netted what looked to be the winner from the spot.